Selena Gomez Opens Up in Behind-the-Scenes Clip for ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Selena Gomez has released a behind-the-scenes clip for the “Lose You to Love Me” music video featuring an interview at Delfino Studios in Sylmar, California; it was shot between takes for the video directed by Sophie Muller.

“I actually worked with Sophie on ‘Good for You,'” Gomez says, “and it was funny, because we were talking about how different I was then, as opposed to how I am now…Without giving too much away, I think she just knows where I was, and the journey I walked through. So to actually have her do this video is pretty cool.”

Gomez says of the videographer, who’s worked with Beyoncé, Coldplay and the Dixie Chicks, among others: “She’s able to capture different emotions, and she’s challenging me to show the side of me that was happy, the side of me that was sad and confused, and maybe tap into all these different characters, if you will….I love working with her. I also love working with women. I just find it to be super comfortable, it makes me feel like myself, to have all my friends around. And the song is pretty self-explanatory. I love, love, love…am very, very proud of this song.”