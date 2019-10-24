Selena Gomez Knows She Will Find Love in ‘Look at Her Now’ Video

Selena Gomez has dropped her second new single of the week with the more upbeat, club-primed song, “Look at Her Now.” This single follows the self-love ballad, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Co-written by the singer with frequent collaborators Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Ian Kirkpatrick, “Look at Her Now” sounds like a Part Two to “Lose You to Love Me.” After recovering from a bad relationship and learning to love herself, Gomez is ready to move on completely. “She knows she’ll find love/Only if she wants it,” she sings on the bridge after detailing how thankful she is that she escaped her bad past.

“I felt having these two songs released back to back completed the story of how one can rise no matter what challenges life brings,” Gomez said in a statement. “Turning off the noise and living your life on your terms.”

In the video, Gomez performs in flashing neon lights with a crew of backup dancers. At times, she handles the camera on her own, maneuvering it with her as she moves around the room. Like the “Lose You to Love Me” visual, this video was directed by Sophie Muller and shot on iPhone 11 Pro.

Gomez’s most recent album was 2015’s Revival. She has released several one-off singles and videos since. More recently, she has attached her name to various Netflix projects as a producer, including the drama 13 Reasons Why and docuseries Living Undocumented.