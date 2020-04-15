 Selena Gomez Sues Mobile Game Maker for Stealing Her Likeness - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Best Outdoor Security Cameras to Monitor Your Property While You're Away or Asleep Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Selena Gomez Sues Mobile Game Maker for Allegedly Stealing Her Likeness

Singer seeking damages of up to $10 million from “Clothes Forever — Styling Game” makers

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Dolittle' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 January 2020.Dolittle premiere in Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Dolittle' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 January 2020.

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

Selena Gomez is suing the makers of the mobile game “Clothes Forever — Styling Game” for up to $10 million, claiming in a new lawsuit that they stole her image and likeness.

“Clothes Forever,” which is available on the Apple App Store, allows players to work as a virtual stylist, and its description touts the opportunity to “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!”

The lawsuit states that the game features an image that “blatantly rips off a popular image of Gomez” that appeared on the cover of Flare, and that the use of the singer’s likeness “creates the false impression that she has endorsed the Game or has something to do with the Game, and undoubtedly is intended to attract consumers to make use of the Game.” Gomez is seeking damages of up to $10 million, with an actual amount to be determined at trial.

“Selena Gomez is a style icon,” Alex Weingarten, an attorney for Gomez, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

Related

selena gomez boyfriend
Selena Gomez Endures Endless Bad Dates in Twisty 'Boyfriend' Video
Selena Gomez Wants a 'Boyfriend' on New Track from 'Rare' Deluxe Edition

Related

Dimebag Darrell
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'
50 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 1970s

The lawsuit names multiple defendants allegedly responsible for the game, including Forgame Holdings and MutantBox Interactive Limited; neither company immediately returned Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Attempts to reach other defendants, several of which were based in China, were unsuccessful.

Gomez’s suit describes “Clothes Forever” as a “bug-riddled mobile game” that is “currently rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5 by users on the Apple App Store website.” It also highlights the game’s reliance on “the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.” Along with Gomez, the suit claims “Clothes Forever” uses the images and likenesses of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

The suit claims the makers of the game “neither sought nor secured permission from Gomez to use her image or likeness,” and that they “conspired with each other to wrongfully use Gomez’s publicity rights without authorization for their own commercial purposes in order to gain at her expense.” It also claims that Gomez has invested time and resources into possible entries into the “mobile game space with respect to fashion in particular,” and that the use of her likeness in “Clothes Forever” has negatively affected her ability to move forward with such a project.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Selena Gomez

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.