Hear Selena Gomez, J Balvin Team for Thumping New Song ‘I Can’t Get Enough’

Benny Blanco and Tainy have tapped Selena Gomez and J Balvin for their stomping new song, “I Can’t Get Enough.”

The track boasts a stripped-down beat that still provides plenty of movement as a simple vocal loop twists around hard-hitting drums. Both Balvin and Gomez let their vocals drift over the punchy groove, lending the track a seductive delirium during the song’s simple hook, “Yeah, I can’t get enough/Yeah, I can’t get enough for your love, give me some more, love it.”

“I Can’t Get Enough” marks Blanco’s first new song since the release of his debut album, Friends Keep Secrets, which arrived last year. The record featured collaborations with Halsey, Khalid, Calvin Harris, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

As for Tainy, the Puerto Rican producer is preparing to launch his own solo project this year. In 2018, Tainy scored a Number One hit as a producer on Cardi B’s “I Like It,” while he also contributed extensively to J Balvin’s Vibras and Bad Bunny’s X100PRE.

Meanwhile, “I Can’t Get Enough” marks Gomez’s second bit of new music this year after she joined Julia Michaels on her new song, “Anxiety.” The singer has released a string of loose singles over the past few years, though she hasn’t released a proper album since 2015’s Revival.