 VAX LIVE: Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen Event for Vaccination - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: Max Weinberg Sings an Impromptu 'Boys' at 2008 E Street Band Show
Home Music Music News

Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen Event for Vaccination

Vax Live will also include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
selena gomez global citizen vax special

Camila Falquez*

Global Citizen has announced Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a virtual concert and broadcast to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations around the world. During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million international healthcare workers.

Selena Gomez will host the event, which will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and air on Saturday, May 8th at 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations, and the iHeartRadio App.

Vax Live will also include musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. YouTube will also be streaming an extended version of the event with an additional performance by NCT 127 and appearances from YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and the Try Guys.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.