Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen Event for Vaccination

Global Citizen has announced Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a virtual concert and broadcast to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations around the world. During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million international healthcare workers.

Selena Gomez will host the event, which will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and air on Saturday, May 8th at 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations, and the iHeartRadio App.

Vax Live will also include musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. YouTube will also be streaming an extended version of the event with an additional performance by NCT 127 and appearances from YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and the Try Guys.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”