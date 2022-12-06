Selena Gomez Says Fred Armisen Sent Her Flowers After Naming Her Kidney After Him

Confirmed: Fred Armisen knows Selena Gomez named her replacement kidney after him. Selena Gomez joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Monday and was asked about the revelation in her cover story with Rolling Stone that she named the organ after the comedian. Gomez shared that the two have connected over her kidney.

“I know you named your kidney,” asked Fallon on the show after pulling out an RS magazine with Gomez on the cover. “You named it after someone we know.”

“I got a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. As a way of coping, I thought I would name it. It’s weird, I know. But I did,” Gomez responded. “I named it after Fred Armisen… Because I love Portlandia and I love everything he does.”

Fallon let out a cackle and asked if the actor knew about his namesake organ. Turns out he does: “Yeah! He sent me flowers,” Gomez responded with a laugh. “I was so excited.”

In between revelations about her mental health and struggles with fame, Gomez told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story that she had named her kidney, which she had to get replaced in 2017 after her organ flipped over and caused harm to an artery, after the comedian.

“I named my new kidney ‘Fred,’” she said in the interview. “I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia. I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.’”

In the cover story, Gomez spoke about the fact that donated kidneys don’t last forever, and the one she got from her close friend Francia Raisa might only last 30 years. “Which is fine,” she said. “I might be like, ‘Peace out,’ anyway.”

During The Tonight Show, Gomez spoke about having new music on the way following the release of 2020 LP Rare, confirming "that's accurate" during the interview. "Finally! I'm so used to writing sad girl songs, but I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it," she said.

Gomez also joked on the late-night show about the fact that she had a crush on Cole Sprouse as a kid. In between giggles, Gomez told Fallon, “My first kiss was his brother,” she said. “On TV! They wrote it in the script that way.”

“I think I felt much better that it wasn’t him because I think I would have probably been an idiot,” Gomez joked. “He was the love of my life.”