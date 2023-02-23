Selena Gomez Defends ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift After Video of Hailey Bieber Throwing Shade Resurfaces

Selena Gomez is defending her bestie against her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s now-wife, Hailey Bieber. (That’s basically what’s happening here, right? We already have a headache.)

On Thursday morning, Selena Gomez commented on a resurfaced video of Hailey seemingly throwing shade (she made a puking face) when hearing a co-host refer to Taylor Swift. As a caption, the TikTok video described Hailey as a “mean girl” and “a bully.”

Under the TikTok, Gomez left a comment defending Swift, writing, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Gomez and Swift have long been friends, and Gomez told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story that Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she said at the time. “I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? … I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

And in 2020, Swift spoke about her close friendship with Gomez. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The new Swift defense comes as Gomez has been on a TikTok commenting roll this week. On Wednesday, a TikToker implied that Kylie Jenner — a close friend of Hailey’s — had shaded Gomez’s eyebrows by writing “This was an accident??” on her Instagram story after the singer shared she had gotten her brows laminated “too much.”

“This is reaching,” Jenner commented. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” And Gomez chimed in, too, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Also, on Thursday, under a video of a fan saying she felt "really bad for Selena Gomez" after Bieber married Hailey just months after their breakup, Gomez wrote, "That made me cry. Thank you!" And on a separate TikTok about nepotism babies that referred to Hailey and Jenner, Gomez wrote, "I love you!"

Gomez and Hailey seemed to have squashed their beef after they were photographed hugging at an event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, though it’s unclear where they stand today.

In September 2022, Hailey went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared that there was “no drama” between the two women. “It’s all love. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect,” she said. “I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.”