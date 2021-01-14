Selena Gomez Chronicles Her Evolution in New Spanish Language ‘De Una Vez’ Video

Selena Gomez has released a new Spanish language song, “De Una Vez” (“At Once”). Produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16, it’s her second solo Spanish-language single following 2010’s “Un Año Sin Lluvia.”

In the accompanying music video directed by Los Pérez (Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez), Gomez metaphorically chronicles her creative and personal evolution as she traverses through rooms in a home. From a bedroom fertile with plants and dreams to a room filled with luminous lamps, a kitchen with a stove ablaze and a space where vinyl and instruments become animated, she walks through the mythical house while reflecting on and singing about her growth.

All the while, a crystal-fortified heart glows brightly on her chest, a symbol of her resilience as she sings the song’s lyrics that address personal healing, empowerment and love. It ends with the words “Baila Conmigo…” (“Dance With Me”), which might be a hint to an upcoming song.

“I am incredibly proud of my Latin background,” she said in a statement. “It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.”

While “De Una Vez” is her second solo Spanish-language single, the pop star has collaborated on other recent bilingual songs, including on Tainy and Benny Blanco’s “I Can’t Get Enough” from last year and DJ Snake’s 2018 track “Taki Taki,” which also features Cardi B and Ozuna.