Selena Gomez Shares ‘Dance Again’ Clip, Announces New Merch Supporting MusiCares

Portions of proceeds will go toward COVID-19 Relief Fund

Selena Gomez has released the music video for her Rare song “Dance Again.” The clip shows Gomez decked out in a Seventies-style wardrobe, dancing alone onstage to the disco-fueled track.

To accompany the video, the singer also announced a new line of “Dance Again”-themed merch, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the MusiCares foundation. In the past few weeks, MusiCares has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist musicians and artists affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; the crisis has decimated the live music industry and cut off many artists from their main source of income.

Gomez released Rare, her third solo album, back in January. Along with “Dance Again,” the LP features the songs “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look at Her Now,” “Feel Me” and the title track. The album is a personal one for Gomez, as she wrote the lead single, “Lose You to Love Me,” with collaborator Julia Michaels after returning from a treatment center.

“When I walked in [the studio], it was literally just the piano and the chorus and a bit of the first verse and I just sat there,” Gomez told Zane Lowe. “And I tell people this, too, because it was also such a very raw moment. A, I had just gotten back, but B, we were in the bright daylight, and that’s not normally how you’re maybe talking about something like that.”

