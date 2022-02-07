Selena Gomez and Chris Martin Embrace for the Last Time in Tear-Jerking, Trippy ‘Let Somebody Go’ Video

Selena Gomez and Chris Martin prove how hard it is to say goodbye in the emotional, Inception-like music video for “Let Somebody Go,” released Monday.

The black-and-white, Dave-Meyers-directed clip opens with Gomez and Martin — two love interests — embracing for what seems to be a final hug in a busy New York City street. The Coldplay frontman begins to sing the tear-jerking song’s first few lyrics into the camera as a tear falls from Gomez’ cheek.

Martin and Gomez — still in the same NYC street, but now vertically mirrored — then slowly separate as they float away from each other and channel a visual metaphor of what it feels like to, well, let somebody go. “All the storms we weathered/Everything that we went through/Now without you, what on earth am I to do?” sings Gomez.

In one scene, the two walk up a convoluted spiral of dystopian stairs trying to find each other before they both reach dead ends and join for a hug. As they glide through the falling-apart city and slow-dance in the air, the two sing the track’s bridge, “When you love somebody (Oh)/Got to let somebody know.” By the end, the two float apart before, as they sing that “it hurts like so.”

Gomez and Martin performed the track live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden last October. Coldplay has been teasing the music video for several days, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips on their social media.

“Let Somebody Go” is the third single from the British group’s album Music of the Spheres, released in October. “Higher Power” — which is up for best pop duo/group performance at the 2022 Grammys — and “My Universe” with BTS served as the LP’s first two singles.

The video comes several months after Martin told BBC Radio 2 that Coldplay will be releasing their final music in a handful of years. “Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour,” the band’s frontman said on the radio show, per People. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

“Let Somebody Goes” follows Gomez’s Spanish collaboration with Latin star Camilo on “999,” “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, and her Grammy-nominated Spanish EP Revelación.