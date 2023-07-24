This Barbie Just Turned 31: Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday With Double Parties

The Barbie festivities are only just getting started as the pink takeover continues, this time spreading into Selena Gomez’s birthday celebration. The musician and actress, who turned 31 years old on Saturday, brought in the new year of her life with a star-studded blowout party followed by a special private screening of Barbie.

Gomez wore a layered red mini dress to the first party, which featured appearances from Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Saweetie, Karol G, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, Diplo, and more. When she switched over to Birthday Barbie mode on Sunday, the guest list included her younger sister Gracie and a tighter-knit circle of friends and family.

The full-out Barbie-themed party featured custom cookies with Gomez’s name printed on them beneath a ponytail-wearing silhouette, baby pink cowgirl hats, and a ton of bright pink feather boas — the singer and her friends showed out just like all the other droves of Barbies that hit the theater this weekend.

And for the millions of people who didn’t get a special invite to either of Gomez’s birthday bashes, the actress has encouraged them to celebrate her by donating to the Rare Impact Fund, an organization she founded to provide young people with education and services regarding mental health awareness.

“I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”