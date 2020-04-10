Selena Gomez Endures Endless Bad Dates in Twisty ‘Boyfriend’ Video

Sick of going on bad dates? Selena Gomez has a solution for you in her witchy “Boyfriend” video. The song was just released on the Rare Deluxe Album earlier this week.

Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen) helmed the dark video for Gomez’s new single, in which the pop star drives around Los Angeles at night with a bunch of frogs in her backseat. She proceeds to meet up with her coven in the back of a dry-cleaner, picking up a mysterious neon purple vial. From there, Gomez goes on a series of dates, all leading to inevitable boredom. When she is sick of her date, she applies the mystery purple to herself like a toxic perfume that eventually turns the boys into frogs. Gomez and her frogs eventually drive off into the night.

Gomez began teasing “Boyfriend” earlier this year, just as she was about to release Rare. She held off on releasing it until the deluxe version of the album, but due to the world pandemic, she made clear that wanting a boyfriend is no longer a priority. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” she said on Instagram. Gomez is raising money for various COVID-19 relief funds through her official merch store.