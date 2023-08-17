×
Summer Single

Selena Gomez Announces New Song ‘Single Soon’ to Hold Fans Over Until Her Album Is Ready

The single will arrive on August 25
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Selena Gomez is making a momentary musical return to hold her fans over while she completes her next studio album. “Single Soon,” an old song the singer has unearthed, will be released on Friday, Aug. 25.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

The singer shared a carousel of images alongside the single’s cover art, which captures her sitting in the backseat of a car with a shaggy jacket draped over her shoulder. In another image, she poses with two friends under the same glowing red, purple, and green lights. The photo dump also features a rack of Versace clothes and two other grainy, polaroid-like pictures.

“Single Soon” will mark Gomez’s first official solo release since she shared “My Mind & Me” last November alongside her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. Her previous single, a guest appearance on Rema’s “Calm Down,” proved to be a quiet hit, bubbling up over the past year. Her most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020 and was followed by the Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021.

“I didn’t say, “I want to do an album” — it was more just me going in, experimenting and writing with the people I feel comfortable writing with. This was probably three years ago. I didn’t feel inspired by much, so I would just kind of drift in and out,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in 2020. “From that point on, I focused on creating more songs that were lyrically about transformation and vulnerability and heartbreak. It felt like [the material] was really, really strong, and I was very happy about it. I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely. I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do.”

