Selena Gomez Unveils Album Release Date

Selena Gomez has confirmed her next album will be out January 10th.

The announcement appeared on her website against a collage of black-and-white images from Gomez’s childhood, reading “Selena Gomez, New Album – January 10th.”

A representative for Gomez told Rolling Stone that the official album title and cover art will be revealed at a later date. For now, Gomez fans have been referring to the record as “SG2.” The album will contain 13 tracks, including recent singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

Apparently SG2 is just a temporary title with a temporary cover art! https://t.co/foEp3e9alj pic.twitter.com/w1vB3esOna — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 21, 2019

The album is available for pre-order now, along with a deluxe version that will include Gomez’s previous singles “Wolves (feat. Marshmello),” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo)” and “Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane).”

Last month, Gomez revealed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that she had been working on the album for four years.

“It’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed,” she explained. “So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through it’s just, I don’t know, I’m just so grateful that it’s out.”