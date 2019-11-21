 Selena Gomez Unveils Album Release Date – Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Unveils Album Release Date

“SG2” will be out January 10th

US singer Selena Gomez arrives for Disney's World Premiere of "Frozen 2" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 7, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez revealed that her next album, working title 'SG2,' will be out January 10th.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has confirmed her next album will be out January 10th.

The announcement appeared on her website against a collage of black-and-white images from Gomez’s childhood, reading “Selena Gomez, New Album – January 10th.”

A representative for Gomez told Rolling Stone that the official album title and cover art will be revealed at a later date. For now, Gomez fans have been referring to the record as “SG2.” The album will contain 13 tracks, including recent singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

The album is available for pre-order now, along with a deluxe version that will include Gomez’s previous singles “Wolves (feat. Marshmello),” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo)” and “Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane).”

Last month, Gomez revealed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that she had been working on the album for four years.

“It’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed,” she explained. “So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through it’s just, I don’t know, I’m just so grateful that it’s out.”

