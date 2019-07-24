See YBN Cordae Perform ‘RNP’ With Anderson .Paak on ‘Fallon’

YBN Cordae teamed up with Anderson .Paak and The Roots to perform his brand new single “RNP” on The Tonight Show. The track, which comes off rapper’s forthcoming debut album, The Lost Boy, and was produced by J. Cole, dropped the same day as the late night performance.

In the clip, the two rappers trade fast-talking verses as they dance across the stage, backed by Questlove on drums. It’s an impressively high-energy performance with the pair building up to the chorus with a clever back and forth. They rap, “We all all-stars, you hardly sixth string/Yeah, I had to ball hard to harvest these dreams/Swear to God, me too/No Harvey Weinstein, the coupe was lime green, my wrist was blinding/We party in South Beach, Ferraris and blue cheese/Fuck, does that even mean?/Just let the hook sing.”

At the end of the song the pair shout out to Fallon and Questlove, adding, “New York City, y’all now part of history!” They conclude the performance by both shouting “Free Simba” in reference to the Maryland rapper who was sentenced to 24 years in prison last year.

The Lost Boy drops July 26th via Atlantic. The album also features guest appearances by Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Meek Mill and Pusha T.