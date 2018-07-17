See Waxahatchee’s Escapist Fable in New ‘Chapel of Pines’ Video

Katie Crutchfield unveiled the sullen yet fantasical video for her band Waxahatchee‘s new single “Chapel of Pines.” The track arrives along with the announcement of the band’s forthcoming LP Great Thunder, due out on September 7th.

Christopher Good directed the surreal visual that opens with Crutchfield asleep in a forest, then joined by a man who explores the forest with her, hand-in-hand. The next day she wakes up alone, but in the distance, the man is standing ominously with his back to her and an arm extended holding a collection of branches formed into a perfect circle.

The circle appears to open up alternate universe.When Crutchfield returns to her world, she finds finds her home in the middle of the forest destroyed by rat-people. One of the rat-people has her look into a microscope before she walks away.

Great Thunder follows Waxahatchee’s 2017 LP Out in the Storm. Earlier this year, Crutchfield opened for Jawbreaker on select dates of their reunion tour.

Great Thunder Track Listing

1. “Singer’s No Star”

2. “You’re Welcome”

3. “Chapel of Pines”

4. “You Left Me With an Ocean”

5. “Slow You Down”

6. “Take So Much”