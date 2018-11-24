Rolling Stone
See Thom Yorke’s Live Debut of ‘Suspiria’ Song ‘Unmade’ at Tour Kickoff

Radiohead singer also stages first U.S. performance of “The Axe” in Philadelphia

Thom Yorke kicked off his solo tour Friday at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, a gig that featured the live debut of the Radiohead singer’s Suspiria song “Unmade.”

Although Yorke released his Suspiria album in October, the singer only performed the one song from his first film score; instead, Yorke’s tour kickoff opted for a mix of tracks off his solo albums The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes and Atoms for Peace’s Amok, as well as a handful of songs – like “Not the News,” “I Am a Very Rude Person” and “Two Feet Off the Ground” – that Yorke debuted at solo gigs in recent years.

One of those songs, “The Axe,” also received its U.S. live debut at Yorke’s Philadelphia concert:

In October, Yorke delivered intimate renditions of three Suspiria songs – “Open Again,” “Suspirium” and “Unmade” – at London’s Maida Vale Studios for a BBC Radio 6 session. Yorke’s North American solo trek with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri keeps the Radiohead singer on the road until a leg-ending show at Las Vegas’ the Chelsea on December 22nd.

