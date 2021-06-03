See the Tragically Hip’s ‘Twin Peaks’-Inspired Video for ‘Ouch’

Following the release of their surprise, newly unearthed EP Saskadelphia, the Tragically Hip have shared their new video for the opener “Ouch.”

Starring actor Jay Baruchel and Canadian TV personality Rick Mercer, the Twin Peaks-inspired “Ouch” video takes place in a roadside bar on the outskirts of “Saskadelphia,” where Baruchel’s biker takes a shot of a mysterious alcohol that literally makes him burst out of his skin.

The video was directed by Sara Besso, with the actor’s wife Rebecca-Jo Dunham-Baruchel playing the role of the bartender.

“The first concert I ever went to was the Tragically Hip at what used to be called the Molson Centre (now the Bell Centre) in Montreal when I was in the eleventh grade,” Baruchel said in a statement.

“From well before that night, right on up to here, I can’t remember a time where the Tragically Hip weren’t part of the vital, everyday soundtrack of my life.” He continued, “Not every country has a band, but Canada does, and it’s the Tragically Hip. Getting to be in a video for one of said songs, with my wife and Rick Mercer to boot, is nothing short of a once in a lifetime moment.”

The “Ouch” video also features upwards of 30 Easter Eggs culled from the Tragically Hip’s legacy; fans are encouraged to share what they find on social media.

Basso said in a statement: “I wanted the video to be something that long-time fans of the Tragically Hip would appreciate but also create intrigue for a younger audience to connect with the historic moment when a small-town Canadian band flipped everything on its head and got the whole world listening. The track has a rebellious and audacious tone, which I felt required an off-beat narrative; a tongue-in-cheek thriller, contemporary, with nods to 30 years ago.”

Saskadelphia features six unreleased tracks left off the Tragically Hip’s 1991 album Road Apples when it was edited down from a double album to a single disc. As the band revealed in May, the six tracks were initially believed lost in the Universal lot fire before they were ultimately unearthed in the possession of their Canadian label.

Frontman Gordon Downie died in 2017 of brain cancer.