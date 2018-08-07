See the Breeders Rock Out as Puppets in ‘Nervous Mary’ Video

The Breeders put out a crafty video for their song “Nervous Mary,” using puppets in place of frontwomen Kim and Kelley Deal. A fan of the group’s from Finland, Milla Risku, made the puppets, and the band shot the clip on a tour stop while in Nijmegan, Holland. People walk by, but no cars seem to pass them as “Kelley” headbangs furiously and Kim waves her hands around.

The song comes off their recent album All Nerve, which was the group’s first in a decade and first with its Last Splash lineup in a quarter century. When Rolling Stone asked the band earlier this year what they thought of nostalgia around the time they put out Last Splash, the members had differing opinions.

“For me, that was the last great era of rock music before things changed,” bassist Josephine Wiggs said. “I think there was a real shift. I really think that the early Nineties was a bit of a watershed moment.” Kim was more tentative: “I think it’s already been played out a little bit,” she says. “I’d love to get popular again if that’s what’s happening. Are we popular again?”

The band will be supporting the record with a North American tour this fall. After a handful of summer dates (below), they’ll be on the road with an intense itinerary from the end of September through October before heading to Europe.

The Breeders Tour Dates

8/08 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

8/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

9/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/09 – Memphis, TN- New Daisy Theatre

10/10 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

10/11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

10/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Ponte Verda, FL @ Ponte Verda Music Hall

10/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/24 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

10/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

10/28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

11/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium