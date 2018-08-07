See the Breeders Rock Out as Puppets in ‘Nervous Mary’ Video

The Breeders put out a crafty video for their song “Nervous Mary,” using puppets in place of frontwomen Kim and Kelley Deal. A fan of the group’s from Finland, Milla Risku, made the puppets, and the band shot the clip on a tour stop while in Nijmegan, Holland. People walk by, but no cars seem to pass them as “Kelley” headbangs furiously and Kim waves her hands around.
The song comes off their recent album All Nerve, which was the group’s first in a decade and first with its Last Splash lineup in a quarter century. When Rolling Stone asked the band earlier this year what they thought of nostalgia around the time they put out Last Splash, the members had differing opinions.
“For me, that was the last great era of rock music before things changed,” bassist Josephine Wiggs said. “I think there was a real shift. I really think that the early Nineties was a bit of a watershed moment.” Kim was more tentative: “I think it’s already been played out a little bit,” she says. “I’d love to get popular again if that’s what’s happening. Are we popular again?”
The band will be supporting the record with a North American tour this fall. After a handful of summer dates (below), they’ll be on the road with an intense itinerary from the end of September through October before heading to Europe.
The Breeders Tour Dates
8/08 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
8/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
8/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
9/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
10/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
10/09 – Memphis, TN- New Daisy Theatre
10/10 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
10/11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
10/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Ponte Verda, FL @ Ponte Verda Music Hall
10/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/24 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
10/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
10/28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
11/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium
