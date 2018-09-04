See the Blaze’s Mournful Video for New Song ‘Queens’

French electronic duo the Blaze released a solemn clip for “Queens” on Tuesday. The song will appear on their forthcoming debut album, Dancehall.

The Blaze are known for bracing visuals. Their “Territory” video, which follows an Algerian man as he returns home to his family, earned them a Cannes Lions Grand Prix prize.

The visual for “Queens” is wrenching in a different way. It opens with a camera panning slowly through a candlelit vigil towards a dead body of a young woman covered in a veil. Mourners surround the body with heads bowed.

The rest of the video plays as a trip through one mourner’s memories of time spent with the dead woman. The two smoke and laugh and fight and swim. This poignant parade of images comes to an end with an embrace, and then the video returns cruelly to the tearful funeral in the present. The lyrics to “Queens” drive home this feeling of grief: “So long, you were my everything, for you I sing.”

Like most of the songs on Dancehall, “Queens” borrows heavily from piano house. But the Blaze serve up this dancefloor staple in compact, digestible bundles, less than four minutes long.

Dancehall is due out September 7th.