See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Join Foo Fighters for ‘I’ll Stick Around’ at Boston Calling

Shane Hawkins cameos in his late father's spot behind the drums during band's headlining gig Friday
Foo Fighters with a new drummer in tow — continue to pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins during their just-launched tour, and at their Boston Calling headlining gig Friday, the band brought out Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins to once again join them onstage.

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Would you guys please welcome Shane Hawkins,” Grohl told the crowd before the band — after some extensive tinkering on the drum set — launched into Foo Fighters’ “I’ll Stick Around.”

Shane has performed with Dave Grohl and company a handful of times, most notably during a pair of tribute concerts following the death of his father in March 2022.

Like at Foo Fighters’ tour-opening gig this week in New Hampshire, Grohl also played a solo acoustic rendition of the Hawkins-led track “Cold Day in the Sun” in memory of his late friend and bandmate.

Foo Fighters — whose new LP But Here We Are arrives June 2nd — has a summer’s worth of headlining concerts planned, as well as more festivals like Riot FestAustin City Limits FestOhana Fest, and Outside Lands

