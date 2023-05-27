See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Join Foo Fighters for ‘I’ll Stick Around’ at Boston Calling

Foo Fighters — with a new drummer in tow — continue to pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins during their just-launched tour, and at their Boston Calling headlining gig Friday, the band brought out Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins to once again join them onstage.

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Would you guys please welcome Shane Hawkins,” Grohl told the crowd before the band — after some extensive tinkering on the drum set — launched into Foo Fighters’ “I’ll Stick Around.”

Shane has performed with Dave Grohl and company a handful of times, most notably during a pair of tribute concerts following the death of his father in March 2022.

Like at Foo Fighters’ tour-opening gig this week in New Hampshire, Grohl also played a solo acoustic rendition of the Hawkins-led track “Cold Day in the Sun” in memory of his late friend and bandmate.

Foo Fighters — whose new LP But Here We Are arrives June 2nd — has a summer’s worth of headlining concerts planned, as well as more festivals like Riot Fest, Austin City Limits Fest, Ohana Fest, and Outside Lands.