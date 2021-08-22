 See Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco for 'A Shot In The Arm' Performance - Rolling Stone
See Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco for ‘A Shot In The Arm’ Performance

Bands performed together during their co-headlining tour at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

During their co-headlining tour last night, Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco onstage for an electric performance of “A Shot In The Arm.”

The bands performed the evocative song from Wilco’s third studio album Summerteeth together following some weather-related delays at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Wilco and Sleater-Kinney’s latest concert is part of their latest North American trek, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

The rescheduled dates come after Sleater-Kinney released their 10th studio album Path of Wellness in June. The LP was released after the departure of drummer Janet Weiss and is the band’s first record as a duo. Path of Wellness follows the release of the group’s 2019 project The Center Won’t Hold. Wilco’s last full-length release was their 11th studio album Ode to Joy in 2019.

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco’s joint tour is set to wrap on August 28th in Chicago.

