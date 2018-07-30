Rolling Stone

See Shawn Mendes Perform at Rolling Stone Relaunch Event

Presented by YouTube Music, the Brooklyn event featured the singer-songwriter and included a performance by Toots and the Maytals during the after party

On July 26th, Rolling Stone hosted 500 music industry insiders, influencers and a select group of fans at a raw industrial space in Brooklyn with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes headlining the special event presented by YouTube Music. Mendes performed live and participated in a chat with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. During the after party next door, Toots and the Maytals performed late into the night. As part of Rolling Stone’s first live event under their relaunch initiative, the concert was filmed for the Emmy-nominated series Live From The Artists Den. See exclusive footage from the bash here.

