See Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears Team With Josh Homme in ‘Big Bushy Mustache’ Video

Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme boast massive facial hair in the new video for “Big Bushy Mustache.”

The clip opens with a leather-clad Shears wandering the streets of New Orleans and recruiting other men to grow out their mustaches. In scenes framed with digital fire, the singer hangs out with Homme backstage, blowing kisses to the fellow mustachioed rocker.

“Big Bushy Mustache” is a glam-funk highlight from Shears’ upcoming, self-titled debut solo LP, out August 10th. The singer flaunts his falsetto through the addictive track, which peaks with a wild fuzz-guitar solo.

Shears recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the LP, his first project since Scissor Sisters’ 2012 album, Magic Hour. He also detailed his longtime friendship with Homme, whom he called a personal hero. “He’s like a brother to me and just inspires me to no end,” the singer said. “I think he’s an amazing man. And musically, I think he’s one of the best alive.”

The songwriter also debuted the dark track “Sad Song Backwards” in the Rolling Stone piece, calling it a “funny song that’s actually about suicide.”