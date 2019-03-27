See Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Lively Performance of ‘Mettavolution’ on ‘Kimmel’

Rodrigo y Gabriela made acoustic guitars the focus of their choreographed performance of single “Mettavolution” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Mexican duo offered a live rendition of their new album cut with the help of a few skilled dancers.

In the clip, the pair are joined by a group of six dancers holding matching guitars who move in motion to the past-paced, lyric-free instrumentals. As the musicians play faster and faster, the dancers leave their guitars behind and perform a choreographed dance behind the two. As the track comes to a climax, a several singer rise in the audience to intone alongside the quick-fire acoustic riffs.

The duo’s new album, Mettavolution, will be released April 26. The album, the band’s fifth full-length and first in five years, was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Dave Sardy and features seven new tracks, including a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic tune “Echoes.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela will head to Europe in April and then kick off a U.S. tour on May 4 in Austin with ACL Live at the Moody Theater. They are also set to perform at Montreal’s Festival International de Jazz de Montreal in July. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.