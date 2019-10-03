See Robbie Robertson Perform ‘Let Love Reign’ with the Roots on ‘Fallon’

Robbie Robertson staged his first late-night performance in eight years Wednesday with a rendition of “Let Love Reign,” the John Lennon-inspired song from the former Band leader’s new album Sinematic.

The Tonight Show house band the Roots backed the guitarist for a brassy take on the track.

In a statement, Robertson previously said of “Let Love Reign”: “Some people think John Lennon’s dream about love and togetherness went up in flames. I think that’s wrong. It’s everlasting. There was something a little naive about John Lennon going around singing about peace, but in that period young people celebrating love and peace helped end a war.”

In addition to Sinematic, Robertson also contributed music to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming epic The Irishman.

“I was working on music for The Irishman and working on [The Band] documentary, and these things were bleeding into each other,” Robertson said of Sinematic in a statement. “I could see a path. Ideas for songs about haunting and violent and beautiful things were swirling together like a movie. You follow that sound and it all starts to take shape right in front of your ears. At some point, I started referring to it as ‘Peckinpah Rock,'” a nod to the legendary Westerns director.