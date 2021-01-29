See Rob Zombie’s New Video for ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’

Rob Zombie has unleashed his new video for “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man,” the latest single from his upcoming album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

The video melds footage of the rocker and his band laying down the song in the studio with Rat Fink-inspired animation of Zombie morphing into a werewolf, the titular “Howling Man.”

“The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” follows first single “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” from The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, due out March 12th via Nuclear Blast; the LP is available to preorder now.

The 17-track Lunar Injection marks Zombie’s first new album since 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. Like that LP, the new record was produced by Zeuss.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist

1) Expanding the Head of Zed

2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket on the Ghost Train

8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11) Shower of Stones

12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13) Boom-Boom-Boom

14) What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15) Get Loose

16) The Serenity of Witches

17) Crow Killer Blues