See Rival Sons’ Gritty Performance of ‘Too Bad’ on ‘Corden’

Rival Sons appeared on The Late Late Show to perform their raucous single “Too Bad.” The Los Angeles rock band, who recently released a music video for the track, kept it simple as they delivered an impassioned rendition of the bluesy, garage-inspired anthem.

In the clip, frontman Jay Buchanan writhes and howls into his microphone as his bandmates noodle on guitars and keep the propulsive rhythm. The song, which comes off the group’s recent sixth album Feral Roots, has even more fervor live.

Rival Sons will head out on a co-headlining tour of North America with Stone Temple Pilots this fall. The 12-city trek kicks off in Baltimore on September 13, with stops in Philadelphia, New York City and New Orleans, before concluding in Stone Temple Pilots’ hometown of San Diego on October 9. Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday said in a statement, “We’re delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP! Not to mention performing together in some really great venues. These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood…and it’ll be killer to watch and listen to ‘em hit these gems every night!” Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.