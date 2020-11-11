See Public Enemy’s Animated ‘Public Enemy Number Won’ Video With Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

Public Enemy have dropped a new video for “Public Enemy Number Won.” The animated clip features Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock as well as Run-DMC. The track appears on Public Enemy’s 15th studio album, What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, which dropped in September.

The album marks Public Enemy’s return to Def Jam Recordings, which is given a shout-out on the lyrics and the label’s logo is featured in the clip. The visual also features archival posters, photos and footage as backdrops to the animated versions of the crew delivering their rhymes. The video ends with a tribute to the late Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay and Beastie Boys’ MCA.

“The song is an homage to ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ and that moment in time,” Chuck D said in a statement. “The Beastie Boys and Run-DMC were playing it all the time and Rick Rubin kept coming at us to sign with Def Jam. So it’s my way of bringing it all back together again.”

The “Public Enemy Number One” video follows their previously released animated visual for “Grid” featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton, which they dropped last month.