See Pink Dance Through Empty City in ‘Walk Me Home’ Video

Pink walks down an improbably barren New York City street and sings about being independent in the video for “Walk Me Home,” a song that will appear on her upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human, due in April. Because it’s a Pink video, though, it’s not long before she’s airborne. The singer flies through the air, pirouetting to the echoing drumbeat and scratchy acoustic guitars. It’s the sort of acrobatic spectacle that would injure several people were she to attempt it in real life.

Filmmaker Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman and the original version of Natasha Beddingfield’s “Unwritten” clip, helmed the video.

As she builds up to the new release, Pink is currently on a North American leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour – which takes its title from her 2017 LP. She’ll be on the road through May 21st, ending with a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Big Apple residents, consider this a warning for your safety.