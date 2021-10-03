See Pearl Jam, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile Play Neil Young Classic at Ohana Fest

Pearl Jam closed out Ohana Music Festival’s encore weekend Saturday with a rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and more.

Prior to the song, frontman Eddie Vedder essentially invited every person watching from the stage’s wings to join the band onstage. The result was an eclectic mix of people including actor Tim Robbins, tennis legend John McEnroe and singer Patty Smyth, surfer Kelly Slater, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Andrew Watt… basically, if you were a celebrity in the vicinity of Laguna Beach Saturday, there’s a good chance you ended up onstage at a Pearl Jam concert.

Sleater-Kinney, who performed earlier in the day at the Dana Point, California festival, especially made their presence felt during Pearl Jam’s traditional Young cover, with singer Corin Tucker handling the second verse during the all-star jam.

Earlier in the set, while Brandi Carlile still dreams of being Soundgarden’s lead singer, she had another opportunity to front the other Seattle band as she joined Pearl Jam onstage to perform her “Again Today”; a week earlier, the country singer played “Better Man” alongside the group at Ohana: