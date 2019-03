Sigrid dances in an empty room in her new video for “Don’t Feel Like Crying.” As soon as the pop singer lays on a mustard yellow rug in shimmering disco pants, the saturated interiors change colors—the mod chairs transition from red to blue, as does the window curtains—signifying a change of heart. “I know I should be ordering takeout/Sitting on my couch, that’s what you do,” she admits, before cathartically grooving against the string-heavy beat. “Wallowing in it would be such a waste/That isn’t gonna fix it anyway.”

“Don’t Feel Like Crying” was penned by Emily Warren, co-writer of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and other songs for artists like Shawn Mendes and Charli XCX. Directed by the duo Zhang + Knight, the video was inspired by the work of realist painter of Edward Hopper. “So much love for our magnificent team who moved mountains to make this happen,” they said.

The track is the fourth single off Sigrid’s debut album Sucker Punch. “The theme is that there is no theme,” she said of the record in a statement. “The pop genre is so broad that I feel I have so much freedom and space to make whatever I want to make.”

Sigrid will be touring festivals this summer, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. She’ll spend the fall on a European headlining tour, with a handful of dates in the UK.