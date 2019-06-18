See Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Perform ‘Bad Case’ on ‘Colbert’

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real took the stage at the Late Show to perform their recent track “Bad Case.” The song, which comes off the singer’s album Turn Off The News (Build a Garden), got some impassioned accompaniment from the musician’s brother Micah Nelson, as well as his band Promise of the Real.

In the clip, a top hat-clad Nelson leads the charge on guitar and vocals, giving the bluesy rock tune a lot of vigor. The song, which Nelson has said was inspired by the Traveling Wilburys, takes on a Western vibe with the stage backdrop, recalling its recent Texas-set music video.

Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) dropped in June and features guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Kesha and Neil Young, who the group regularly tours with. Nelson told Rolling Stone of the album, “We wanted these songs to be fun and upbeat. But we also wanted to have something to say. Rock & roll began as a countercultural movement, so in the true spirit of rock & roll, we’re trying to encourage a lifestyle where people can be active in their local communities, rather than glued to a device. We listen to so many artists — the Byrds, Tom Petty, Al Green, Neil Young, Little Feat, J.J. Cale — and this album carries forth something they all represented, the idea of turning off the news and doing something constructive. It’s a statement about how you can live your life with your heart leading the way.”

The group will open for select dates the Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour, which kicks off June 21st with the first of two dates in Chicago, Illinois and wraps August 31st in Miami, Florida.