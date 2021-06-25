See Lenny Kravitz’s Bahamas-Shot Video for ‘Raise Vibration’

Lenny Kravitz celebrates his island getaway in the new video for “Raise Vibration,” which appeared on his 2018 album of the same name.

The video was filmed in the Bahamas — where the guitarist had been living during the Covid-19 pandemic — and directed by famed photographer Mark Seliger. It captures Kravitz performing “Raise Vibration” in various stunning natural scenes, while some special effects give the clip an additional psychedelic edge.

“This song is very special to me,” Kravitz said of the video in a statement. “It’s all about hope, banding together, and remaining fearless in the pursuit of your passion and purpose. Mark and I hold this message close to heart. We wanted to celebrate the beauty of the Bahamas in the video and try to capture the spirit of inspiration synonymous with the islands. It’s something I want to share once I get back on the road.”

Last year, Kravitz released his long-awaited memoir Let Love Rule. The singer is also working on new music “for release very soon,” according to a press release.