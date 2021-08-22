See Kelsea Ballerini Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’

Kelsesa Ballerini delivered a heartfelt rendition of the classic Taylor Swift song “Teardrops On My Guitar” at a Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas.

Ballerini kicked off the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour on Aug. 20th with an opening set featuring a brief medley of music that has inspired her along the way. One of those songs happened to be “Teardrops On My Guitar” from Taylor Swift’s 2006 self-titled album. “There is one particular woman who paved the way for people like me,” Ballerini told the Park Theater audience on Friday night, referring to Swift.

📹There is one particular woman who paved the way for people like me." –@KelseaBallerini before proceeding to cover 'Teardrops On My Guitar' while opening for the Jonas Brothers pic.twitter.com/Gz6h2IZHE7 — Taylor Swift Updates🧣 (@swifferupdates) August 21, 2021

The country singer released her third album Kelsea last March just as fear surrounding COVID-19 was beginning to take over. “We put it out just at the most unfortunate time,” she told Rolling Stone. “I still felt like people wanted music and needed music to feel connected and comforted, but at the same time, I was so scared to take up any space with anything other than what was going on in the world.”

The Remember This trek is slated for another date at the Park Theater on Sunday, before continuing onto California. The tour is set to run through the end of October.