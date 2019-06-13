See Keane’s Emotional Performance of ‘The Way I Feel’ on ‘Corden’

Keane stopped by The Late Late Show to perform new track “The Way I Feel,” a song off their upcoming fifth album Cause and Effect. The upbeat but emotive tune is the first listen from the album and recently got a stylish music video directed by Kevin Godley. In the performance, the band bring a colorful backdrop and a sense of energy to song.

Cause and Effect will be released September 20th via Island Records. It’s the band’s first album since 2012’s Strangeland and marks their return after a several year hiatus. Produced by David Kosten and the band, the album was recorded in London and Sussex. The album is a collection of personal songs that reflect where singer Tom Chaplin is in his life now. “Hopes and Fears was a break-up album too, but it was about a break-up when I was 19,” Chaplin said in a statement. “It’s a bit different when you’re older and you’ve got kids – your whole little world shifts on its axis.”

Keane has announced two special shows in August at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and LA’s Roxy, and will announce more U.S. shows soon. They will also embark on a U.K. tour this fall that includes two nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The band is scheduled to perform at several festivals this summer, including BST in Hyde Park on July 14th.