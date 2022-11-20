See BTS‘ Jung Kook Debut New Single ’Dreamers’ at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

BTS’ Jung Kook debuted his new solo single “Dreamers” Sunday at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the song serving as the latest selection off the soccer tournament’s superstar soundtrack.

Jung Kook was on hand to perform the RedOne-produced “Dreamers” alongside featured guest and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

“Dreamers” marks Jung Kook’s latest solo single following “Stay Alive” and the Charlie Puth-featuring “Left & Right.” BTS previously shared an updated version of their hit “Yet to Come” in September to promote the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicked off Sunday with a match between the home country and Ecuador.

On Friday, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares shared their World Cup anthem “Tukoh Taka,” which joined a slew of singles promoting the tournament released earlier this year. The World Cup started with a reggae-afrobeats fusion track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together) featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha. Ozuna and Gims released “Arhbo,” Sebastián Yatra and Moroccan star Mouamane Baliaacchi released “Ulayeh,” and Los Bukis dropped “Vamos a Qatar.”

Jung Kook also shared the studio rendition of “Dreamers”: Trending Stop Wish Casting: Trump Is Going to Cruise to the 2024 GOP Nomination Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices Right Wingers Fume After Musk Announces Shadowbanning Policy Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Break Up — and His Stans Are Weirdly Happy About It

The release of the song, and the opening night of the World Cup, comes after Qatar has faced significant backlash for human rights abuses.

Since 2010 when FIFA chose Qatar as the 2022 host city, concerns have continued to grow over the abysmal treatment of migrant workers, who make up 90 percent of the workforce, as PBS notes. A reported 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar was awarded host country status. In Qatar, same-sex relationships and activity are criminalized, and women from the region must ask permission from male guardians to travel, work, and marry. Freedom of speech is also restricted.