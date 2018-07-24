See Judas Priest Capture ‘True Metal Fighting Spirit’ in ‘No Surrender’ Video

Judas Priest have unleashed their energetic new video for “No Surrender,” the latest single off the heavy metal legends’ new LP Firepower.

“’No Surrender’ captures the true metal fighting spirit and metalheads around the world find a united voice within the message of this song,” Judas Priest said of the track in the statement. “When you honestly believe in yourself and live your life the way you have the right to with no surrender, then nothing will ever stop you from living your dream.”

The video finds Judas Priest rocking out the Firepower track in a small room with guitarist Glenn Tipton in attendance; while Tipton co-wrote and performed on the 2018 album, he was unable to join his band mates on the Firepower Tour due to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. However, Tipton still occasionally plays alongside Judas Priest during the encore of their ongoing Firepower Tour.

In June, Judas Priest established the Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s Foundation to honor the guitarist.