Rolling Stone

Journey Perform ‘Don’t Stop Believin” at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Show

Classic rockers also played “Any Way You Want It” to a Central Park crowd

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon of Journey perform during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rock legends Journey delivered a blistering performance of their 1980 classic “Any Way You Want It” followed by their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on Saturday.

The New York City concert comes as the veteran professionals have been experiencing a renaissance following the release of the Woodstock ’99 documentary. At the top of the month, the classic rock group delivered a timely, headlining show at Lollapalooza where they performed a career-spanning set.

Journey joins a slew of artists performing at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. The evening’s star-studded lineup includes Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Barry Manilow, the New York Philharmonic, and Carlos Santana, who will be reuniting onstage with Rob Thomas.

Following the “Homecoming” show, Journey is set to travel by helicopter to Long Island’s Jones Beach for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Never Forget Concert later Saturday evening.

