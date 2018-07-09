See Jay Rock Roam Virtual Neighborhood in ‘ES Tales’ Video

Jay Rock‘s neighborhood transforms into an 8-bit video game in his stylish “ES Tales” video.

Directors Dave Free (of the Little Homies) and Jack Begert fill the clip with visual references to various vintage arcade and NES games, including Punch-Out!!! and Paperboy. As Jay Rock drives down the street, he glimpses random events in a blocky, pixelated view – from a police altercation to a woman twerking on the sidewalk.

“ES Tales” appears on the rapper’s recently issued third LP, Redemption, which also includes singles “The Bloodiest,” “King’s Dead” (with Future) and “Win,” along with tracks featuring Jeremih (“Tap Out”), J. Cole (“OSOM”), Kendrick Lamar (“Wow Freestyle”) and SZA (“Redemption”).

Jay Rock – who recently wrapped an all-star Top Dawg Entertainment package tour – will promote the record with a headlining North American trek that launches September 12th in Lawrence, Kansas and concludes October 29th in Los Angeles, California.