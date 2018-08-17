See Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee Dance in the Streets in New ‘Made For Now’ Video

Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee and a host of dancers from around the globe get a neighborhood dance party started in Jackson’s new video for “Made For Now.”

Produced by Harmony Samuels, Jackson’s latest single is her first new music release since she dropped her 11th studio album, 2015’s Unbreakable. In the Dave Meyers-directed visual for “Made For Now,” the artist’s uplifting song inspires a bevy of dancers to take to the streets of Brooklyn for a celebratory gathering. Jackson and her longtime creative director Gil Duldulao selected the international dance crew, who hail from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad and the U.S. The party moves from the streets, to a rooftop, apartment and various other locales.

Dressed in vibrant, elaborate outfits, the traveling, grooving party captures the spirit of the buoyant jam, which advocates for enjoying and embracing the present. “Living for the moment/ Don’t stop/ Celebrate the feeling/ Go up,” Jackson sings. “If you’re living for the moment, don’t stop.”

“We’re made for now/ Not tomorrow,” she sings on the chorus. “Made for now/ Look around/ We’re made for now.”

Daddy Yankee beckons, “Everybody, move your body, everybody,” while Jackson intersperses his lines with “we’re made for now.”

On Friday, Jackson will perform “Made For Now” along with her song collaborator Daddy Yankee for the first time live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jackson is also slated to headline Global Citizen Festival on September 29th in New York City’s Central Park.