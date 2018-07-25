See James Corden Vote Brian Littrell Out of Backstreet Boys

James Corden claimed his moment of boy band glory on Tuesday’s Late Late Show, crashing the Backstreet Boys‘ long-running Las Vegas residency. The host offered singer Brian Littrell an unwanted performance break so he could perform the group’s 1999 hit “Larger Than Life.”

Corden arrived at the band’s rehearsal with his proposal, which the singers attempted to brush off. “That’s really sweet,” said Kevin Richardson. “But, James, we’re the band.” Littrell added, “Do you know how many costume changes we have?” The comedian asked the vocalists to close their eyes and vote one member out of the group. Corden took initiative and booted Littrell. “Show me the meaning of being lonely,” the host cracked as the singer shuffled away.

In keeping with his “Take a Break” bits, Corden playfully ruined every aspect of the show – failing to learn their choreography, interrupting a fan meet-and-greet and even jumping in during their pre-gig prayer. But he actually pulled off the vocals (and some of the dancing) during “Larger Than Life” before “quitting” the band onstage.

Backstreet Boys recently issued a new song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” the lead single from their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced ninth LP.