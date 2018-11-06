See Jain Sing ‘Alright,’ Dance on a London Rooftop With a Choir

The French pop star Jain recently stormed the rooftops of London with the London Contemporary Voices choir to film a new clip for her single “Alright,” a track off her recent Souldier album. As the women in the choir sing “doo-doo-doo” background vocals, she dances her way into the ensemble with an uplifting message, “Things gonna be all right if love is around.” The original track, which has an Afrobeat inflection thanks to Jain’s partial upbringing in Congo, was recently a Number Two hit in France, where her album reached Number One and has been certified gold.

The track is part of several clips Jain shot as Vevo Originals while in London. She also shot a version of “Dream,” another song off Souldier, with the choir. She sings, “Let me dream again/Let me dream ’til the end of the day,” as she navigates pastel colors and the other singers in an industrial space. Without the choir, she also filmed videos for Souldier’s hip-hop–leaning “Inspecta” and the dancey “Star.” In the later clip, you can see how she builds out her songs using looping software, which she also controls with a remote control on her arm. And finally, she returned to the roof for to shoot a live video for her funky breakout hit, “Makeba,” off her 2015 debut, Zanaka.

Earlier this year, Jain’s official clip for “Makeba,” which came out in late 2016, was up for the Best Music Video trophy at the Grammys but lost to Kendrick Lamar for “Humble.” While at the awards show, she spoke with Rolling Stone about gender equality in the entertainment business. “There’s so [many] men controlling the music industry,” she said on the red carpet. “We women don’t encourage each other enough. I hope the next generation is going to be strong and fierce.”