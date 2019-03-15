See Iggy Azalea’s Morbid New Video for ‘Sally Walker’

Several contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race appear in Iggy Azalea’s music video for her new single “Sally Walker.” The stylized clip features Shea Couleé, Mayhem Miller and Miss Vanjie in a funeral-themed storyline as Azalea matches the trap-inspired song’s macabre lyrics to an equally morose visual vibe.

The music video opens with Couleé running over the title character, Sally Walker, with her car, leaving the girl in a pool of blood. “Didn’t her momma teach her not to play in the street?” the Drag Race contestant wonders as the song kicks in. Vanjie and Mayhem appear later as the video moves to Sally’s church-set funeral, where a lavender-haired Azalea is rapping from the pews.

“Sally Walker” is the first single from Azalea’s upcoming new album, which is currently titled In My Defense. It’s the rapper’s first release since parting ways with Island Records last year. She has since signed with EMPIRE and has been in the studio with producer J. White. In January Azalea tweeted, “#InMyDefense really is that album that’s gonna make you wanna say fuck you to your own reflection for ever doubting you.” In My Defense is expected this spring on Azalea’s own Bad Dreams label through EMPIRE.

#InMyDefense really is that album that’s gonna make you wanna say fuck you to your own reflection for ever doubting you. — IGGY AZALEA ⚰️ (@IGGYAZALEA) January 25, 2019

Azalea has been teasing the video for “Sally Walker” since posting a casting call for the clip on Twitter. She also thanked her co-stars for lending a hand, writing on Twitter, “Before I go truly crazy retweeting and enjoying the release can I just say how genuinely grateful & appreciative i am of @ SheaCoulee @ jamescharles @ VanessaVanjie & @ TheOnlyMayhem for coming and making my video next level memorable.”

Before I go truly crazy retweeting and enjoying the release can I just say how genuinely grateful & appreciative iam of @SheaCoulee @jamescharles @VanessaVanjie & @TheOnlyMayhem for coming and making my video next level memorable. 💕 — IGGY AZALEA ⚰️ (@IGGYAZALEA) March 15, 2019