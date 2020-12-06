See Haim, Jack Johnson, Feist Cover Cat Stevens Classics

Haim, Jack Johnson, Dave Matthews and Feist were among the artists cover Yusuf/Cat Stevens classics as part of Saturday’s CatSong Festival, a livestream celebrating the 50th anniversary reissues of the singer-songwriter’s 1970 albums Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon.

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, James Morrison, Passenger, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Sad13, Ron Sexsmith, Imelda May and more also took part in the two-and-a-half hour virtual fest.

Jack Johnson opened the mostly acoustic show with a rendition of “Where Do The Children Play?,” which was followed by the Haim sisters’ “Hard Headed Woman.” Feist tackled the Mona Bone Jakon classic “Trouble,” while Matthews delivered a solo take of Tea for the Tillerman’s “Father and Son.”

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens said of CatSong in a statement. “There’s no better honor for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

The Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon album reissues — which include 24 unearthed recordings as well as discs full of demos, alternate takes, outtakes, live recordings, and more — are out now.