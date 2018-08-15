See Greta Van Fleet’s Druggy Desert Trip in ‘When the Curtain Falls’ Video

Greta Van Fleet’s new “When the Curtain Falls” video is like a desert LSD trip rendered into visual form.

Throughout the trippy clip, the hard rock band perform in a hallucinogenic landscape with digitally burning trees, rocky hillsides, eclipses, and blanket-draped figures with shining eyes. Visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko (Iron Man, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) directed the piece.

The heavy, howling “When the Curtain Falls” is set to appear on Greta Van Fleet’s as-yet-unannounced debut LP. The album will follow their two 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires. The Michigan quartet will resume their North American tour on September 7th with the first of two shows in Seattle, Washington.

Greta Van Fleet recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the vintage blues and rock influences that inform their sound. “Rock & roll to us is liberation. A reminder that we as human beings have a voice,” said frontman Josh Kizska. “But I don’t want people to hear me talking about rock & roll and think I mean the kind of shit they’re putting out now.”