See Foo Fighters Perform ‘My Hero’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Foo Fighters deliver a thrilling rendition of their hit “My Hero” in this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Austin City Limits, which features highlights from a pair of archival ACL performances by Dave Grohl and company.

“I’m sure I can speak for every musician when I say that being asked to come play Austin City Limits is practically like getting a medal,” Grohl said in a statement of the venerable music series. “As a musician, it’s something to aspire to and if you actually achieve that then you wear it like a badge.”

This performance of “My Hero” took place in 2008 (and broadcast in 2009) at Austin City Limits’ original Studio 6A. The hour-long Foo-dedicated episode, airing January 9th at part of the second half of the series’ 46th season, will also show clips from the band’s 2014 ACL visit, including a raucous take on “Best of You.”

Other upcoming Season 46 performances include Grammy-nominated blues and soul singer Ruthie Foster returning to the show for the first time in nearly two decades; husband-and-wife duo War and Treaty; outlaw country legend Ray Wylie Hubbard in his ACL debut; a tribute hour to the late Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver; and an archival performance from New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint.