See Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘No More Tears Left to Cry’

Band also performed ‘Mania’ track “The Last of the Real Ones” during SiriusXM live session

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Musician Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 26, 2018 in New York City.

Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump covered Ariana Grande's dance-pop hit "No More Tears Left to Cry" during a recent SiriusXM live session.

Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump covered Ariana Grande‘s hit “No More Tears Left to Cry” during a recent “Celebrity Session” with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. The singer stripped back the pop song to just a handful of acoustic guitar chords and a fluttering vibrato.

Stump and his Fall Out Boy bandmates also performed their single “The Last of the Real Ones” during the SiriusXM set. Despite the full-band set-up, they still took approached the song with a minimalist mindset, scaling back the arrangement to piano, guitar, bass and drums.

“The Last of the Real Ones” appears on the group’s seventh and most recent LP, the January-issued Mania. Fall Out Boy will promote the chart-topping album on tour dates scheduled throughout August, September and early October; their next date is August 24th at the Reading Festival in Reading, U.K.

