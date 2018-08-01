See Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘No More Tears Left to Cry’

Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump covered Ariana Grande‘s hit “No More Tears Left to Cry” during a recent “Celebrity Session” with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. The singer stripped back the pop song to just a handful of acoustic guitar chords and a fluttering vibrato.

Stump and his Fall Out Boy bandmates also performed their single “The Last of the Real Ones” during the SiriusXM set. Despite the full-band set-up, they still took approached the song with a minimalist mindset, scaling back the arrangement to piano, guitar, bass and drums.

“The Last of the Real Ones” appears on the group’s seventh and most recent LP, the January-issued Mania. Fall Out Boy will promote the chart-topping album on tour dates scheduled throughout August, September and early October; their next date is August 24th at the Reading Festival in Reading, U.K.