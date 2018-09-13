Rolling Stone
See Eminem Dance With Copycats in ‘Lucky You’ Video

Joyner Lucas joins rapper in latest clip from surprise ‘Kamikaze’ album

Eminem and Joyner Lucas attract an army of imitators in the new video for “Lucky You.”

No, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. The two rappers stroll through an empty post-industrial wasteland delivering their lines in double-time. As they walk, they’re stalked by an ever-growing number of figures wearing black hoodies with eyes that glow bright red. During a bizarre and over-long comic interlude, Lucas and Eminem realize that their stalkers will imitate every move they make, so they lead their followers through a series of goofy dances.

“Lucky You” is one of several screeds about the state of modern hip-hop on Eminem’s new album, Kamikaze. “Nothin’ is feeling like anyone has any fuckin’ ability to even stick to a subject, it’s killin’ me,” Eminem grouses. Later he complains, “half of these rappers have brain damage/ All the lean rappin’, face tats, syruped out like tree sap.”

Eminem released Kamikaze with no warning on August 31st. In its first week, the album sold the equivalent of 434,000 copies, easily besting the first week numbers of his previous full-length, Revival. Eleven songs from the album appeared on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most popular song? “Lucky You,” which debuted at Number Six.

