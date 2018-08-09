See DRAM Embrace Swinging Partygoers in New Video for ‘Best Hugs’

D.R.A.M. has unveiled the new video “Best Hugs.” The song is about feeling amorous for a person who is already with someone else, and the singer-rapper sets the humorous visuals at a swingers’ party.

Scantily clad men and women frolic about the party that takes place in a Seventies-styled home, dance by a pool and romp in bedrooms and on couches. “How can you let your girl off your arm, knowin’ she’s so fine?” D.R.A.M. croons over the groovy melodies. “I said woo/ Brother, man, I don’t mean you no harm/ But I want her as mine. I think she should be mine.”

The tongue-in-cheek clip finds the artist giving a knowing wink at the camera and culminates in the artist sweetly doling out hugs to the guests. “Best Hugs” appears on D.R.A.M.’s three-song EP, That’s a Girls Name, which he released last month.